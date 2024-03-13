Baltimore County plans for new fees for some recreational sports to use athletic fields, courts

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County leaders are considering new fees for certain recreational sports to access their athletic fields and courts.

However, some residents are pushing back.

Officials say the proposed change is an effort to modernize the Baltimore County Recreation and Parks and promote equity across the board.

The proposal includes a new fee for those who participate in travel, select, club and adult programs, according to Bob Smith, the Baltimore County Director of Recreation and Parks.

"Currently, the Recreation Councils provide things like field chalk, bases and soccer goals. The agency thinks we should take that on," Smith said. "We'll use those fees on the backend to offline the costs they're currently paying."

Baltimore County Recreation and Parks is following a roadmap to reimagine the department in what leaders say will be based on national best practices.

Some worry while the intent is to be more equitable, those extra fees will force some to stop playing.

"We have no intention of doing anything to hurt this incredible ecosystem of recreation and activities," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski."

Starting next month, Recreation and Parks says it will work with each recreation and nature council in the county to determine a fair hourly fee for some to access their athletic fields and courts.

Bill Kalista, treasurer for the recreation council in Lutherville-Timonium, says there are concerns about having to increase registration fees.

"We have over 2,000 people that would be affected by this," Kalista said. "These fees will take effect on July 1 of this year. Our budgets are set, That's one of our biggest issues, we do not know what these fees are going to cost us."

Karen Morrissey, a recreational soccer player, says that some teams may fold altogether if the fees are too high.

"I don't feel like charging high fees is conducive to diversity, equity and inclusion because not everyone can afford that kind of money just to come out once a week and play a sport," Morrissey said.

Until the fee structure is finalized, County Executive Olszewski left residents with these words while presenting an overview of the county budget:

"There's a little bit of misinformation out there," he said. "There are no plans to charge purely rec programming."

There's one more budget town hall on March 27 in Catonsville.

After the county executive submits the budget proposal, county council will then look to approve the budget at the end of May.