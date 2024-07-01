Baltimore County officers won't be charged for killing man in Parkville shootout

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police officers who shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute last November in Baltimore County will not be charged, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.

When the first officer arrived at the front door of the house, a woman was heard screaming for help, according to police.

Police said the woman, identified as Maxine Redfern, was shot and killed by Arnel Redfern, who then exchanged gunfire with officers.

Arnel Redfern died after he was shot in the shootout. A handgun was recovered near his body, police said.

The Office of the Attorney General determined that none of the officers involved in the deadly shooting committed a crime under Maryland law and none of them will be prosecuted.