Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.

The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.

Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.

They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.

A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.

