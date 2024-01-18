Watch CBS News
Man missing after being attacked, forced into car in Lochearn, police say

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a man who was allegedly attacked and forced into a car Wednesday evening in Lochearn, Baltimore County Police said. 

Joel Edwards, 62, was "attacked by an unknown suspect" around 8:40 p.m. on the 3500 block of Forest Hill Road before he was forced into the car, police said. 

Edwards, who is 5'11" and around 260 pounds, was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black boots, a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants. 

No further information is available on the circumstances of Edwards disappearance. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.  

Note: An earlier version of this article placed the incident at Gwynn Oak. The location has since been adjusted. 

