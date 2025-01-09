Baltimore County woman charged with killing sister during argument will go to trial in February

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County woman charged with killing her sister during a post-wedding argument will go to trial in February, a judge ruled.

Brianna Jarrells, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the August 25, 2024, stabbing death of her older sister Alyssa Jarrells.

The trial will start on February 10 and is expected to last five days.

Alyssa Jarrells was found with an injury to her neck around 1:35 a.m. at a home in Catonsville, according to charging documents. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

A witness told officers the sisters came to his home after attending a wedding earlier in the evening, documents said,

The charging documents continued to reveal that the sisters got into a minor argument, which escalated as the evening continued. Brianna Jarrells allegedly told police, "I know it's real, I actually used a utility knife. I never actually tried, I pinned it up to her as a warning, I need to shut the [blank] up," according to police.

Police told Jarrells that her sister had died, and then unprompted, she responded, "Oh [blank] I thought I just nipped her," and began to cry," according to charging documents.