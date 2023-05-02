Watch CBS News
Threat resolved after evacuation of two businesses at a Towson shopping plaza

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police said a threat has been resolved after two businesses were evacuated in a shopping plaza in Towson on Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police Detective Trae Corbin said officers were called to the TJ Maxx, at the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue, because of a bomb threat.

The department's Hazardous Device Team located a suspicious package.

Authorities said the "incident has been resolved" and "there is no threat to the community."

First published on May 2, 2023 / 4:48 PM

