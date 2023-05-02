Threat resolved after evacuation of two businesses at a Towson shopping plaza
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police said a threat has been resolved after two businesses were evacuated in a shopping plaza in Towson on Tuesday.
Baltimore County Police Detective Trae Corbin said officers were called to the TJ Maxx, at the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue, because of a bomb threat.
The department's Hazardous Device Team located a suspicious package.
Authorities said the "incident has been resolved" and "there is no threat to the community."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.