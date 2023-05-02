Threat resolved after evacuation of two businesses at a Towson shopping plaza

Threat resolved after evacuation of two businesses at a Towson shopping plaza

Threat resolved after evacuation of two businesses at a Towson shopping plaza

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police said a threat has been resolved after two businesses were evacuated in a shopping plaza in Towson on Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police Detective Trae Corbin said officers were called to the TJ Maxx, at the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue, because of a bomb threat.

(6:46 p.m) This incident has been resolved. There is no threat to the community at this time. https://t.co/EWLMQ1XIbE — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 2, 2023

The department's Hazardous Device Team located a suspicious package.

Authorities said the "incident has been resolved" and "there is no threat to the community."

#BCoPD The Baltimore County Police Department's Hazardous Device Team is responding to the 1200 block of Putty Hill Ave regarding a potential threat. You can expect a police presence as this incident is investigated. pic.twitter.com/d2nugvwzn4 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 2, 2023