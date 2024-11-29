Freezing weather centers in Baltimore open through Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County has opened its freezing weather centers in Rosedale and Woodlawn through December 3, as temperatures continue to drop in the area.

Highs will hover in the low 40s for Black Friday but will drop to the 30s on Saturday. Cold wind gusts will cause the temperature to feel about ten degrees cooler.

🌬️#Today through Dec. 3, Baltimore County’s freezing weather shelters are open! ❄️ If you need shelter after 6 p.m., visit Rosedale or Woodlawn—no referral needed! Let’s spread the word and keep our community safe! #BCoPD #shelter #emergency #baltimorecounty pic.twitter.com/4YaL0XK5gm — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 28, 2024

For more information about open shelters, you can call 410-583-9398.

Shelter activation begins at 6 p.m. each night and continues through 9 a.m. the following day. Guests should arrive between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for intake.

Baltimore City

The Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Homeless Services has also activated its Winter Shelter Status. Warming centers will be open until Tuesday, December 3 at 9:00 a.m.

MOHS Warming Centers are at the following locations:

Beans & Bread - 400 S. Bond St., Baltimore, MD 21231

Franciscan Center - 101 W. 23rd St., Baltimore, MD 21218

Manna House | 435 E. 25th St., Baltimore, MD 21218

My Sister's Place Women's Center | 17 W. Franklin St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) | 620 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202

The city's Winter Shelter and Code Purple Plan went in to effect on November 1, and will remain in place until March 31, 2025.