Baltimore County examines AI's potential for misuse after false audio recording

Baltimore County looks into the misuse of AI tools following fake audio incident

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County State's Attorney, Scott Shellenberger, is scrutinizing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) after the arrest of a former athletic director accused of using AI to create harmful content.

Pikesville High School's former athletic director, Dazhon Darien, was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly created an AI-generated audio file impersonating his boss and making racist and antisemitic comments.

A forensic analyst who is also a contractor with the FBI - indicated the audio file contained traces of AI-generated content with human editing after the fact, which added background noise for realism.

Darien is facing charges that include theft, stalking, disruption of school operations, and retaliation against a witness.

Legal expert Andy Alperstein says the law has yet to catch up to AI.

"I think, at some point, the legislature is going to need to address this," Alperstein said.

Baltimore County State's Attorney, Scott Shellenberger said this is the first time this type of case involving AI has been taken up by the district.

As we dug into this a little bit more, it seems clear to me that we may need to make our way down to Annapolis and the legislature next year to make some adaptions to bring the law up to date with the technology that was being used," Shellenberger said.

Alperstein says this case is a cautionary tale to not judge quickly when people are accused of things.

"Look at this example. A lot of people were really upset about what happened here, and it turns out the person alleged to have done something here is completely innocent," Alperstein said.