Baltimore County Council to vote on overcrowding bill Monday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County council members are expected to vote Monday on a bill that would address overcrowding issues in schools.

A 2018 study from Sage Policy Group predicts that by 2027, nearly every Baltimore County high school will be overcrowded.

Bill 31-24 calls for an amendment to the county's Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance. It ensures there are enough roads, water, and schools to support new housing and population growth.

Councilman Julian Jones told the Baltimore Banner, "Nine out of 176 Baltimore County public schools are overcrowded, and that number is expected to rise."

The proposed amendment would establish an oversight committee to ensure new housing does not overwhelm area schools. It would tighten restrictions on developers and consider redistricting students to lower-capacity schools if needed.

"We do have certain areas where we could redistrict," said Councilman Mike Ertel of District 6. "But then we have others where the only way out of the crisis is either building new schools, adding additions to those schools, or convincing kids to take a much longer bus ride to a magnet school."