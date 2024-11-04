Baltimore County begins $250 fines for drivers passing stopped school buses

BALTIMORE -- Starting Monday in Baltimore County, drivers who pass a stopped school bus with red flashing lights will now face a $250 ticket.

"It's a much-needed program so that we can protect our students when you consider the number of kids struck by motorists," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.

Every school bus in the county is equipped with four cameras that capture video and photos of license plates, allowing authorities to identify violators.

Drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a stopped school bus with flashing lights. If a median divides the roadway, only drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop.

"It takes every single one of us doing our part to keep children safe as they walk to school, cross our roadways, and get on and off the school buses," said Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers.

The initiative was tested at the start of the school year, and more than 800 warning notices were issued within the first 11 days.

