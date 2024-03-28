Baltimore community gathers to pray for Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse victims

BALTIMORE - Baltimore knows how to do one thing— and that's come together when we need it most.

A prayer vigil was held by Redemption City Church on Thursday for the six construction workers who were recovered or presumed dead from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Two were recovered Wednesday morning while four others are still missing.

"We wanted to give our community space to mourn. The effects of the city of Baltimore and we believe in the power of prayer," said Adam Muhtaseb, the Pastor for Preaching and Vision at Redemption City Church.

Muhtaseb was among Baltimore faith leaders and residents who stood as one at a community prayer vigil for the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

They met at the Patterson Park Observatory (pagoda) on Thursday overlooking where the Key Bridge once stood.

Among them was Susana Barrios, the Vice President of the Latino Racial Justice Circle. She's a part of the nonprofit raising money and resources to help the victims' families.

"We are grateful that people are willing to be here supporting families of people they don't even know," one resident told WJZ during the community prayer vigil.

Barrios sat down with WJZ's Paul Gessler back in March to talk about how she and others were working to help those impacted by the deadly Highlandtown fire that killed three family members.

Less than a month later, she is grieving for her community once again.

"We were helping the family on Lombard Street. So it's, you know, they bury those bodies on Sunday. So we've hardly had time to breathe," said Barrios.

But here, they took a breath knowing they're not alone.

"You see people here in the rain. You know you could be in your house or you could be at work. And you know, the best thing you can give to someone is your time. So, being here given the time, saying a prayer doesn't matter what our background is. That is a powerful message," a Baltimore resident told WJZ.

Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen said community gatherings like the prayer vigil show the beauty of Baltimore.

"While this city has taken many hits, it is so compassionate, so resilient, and people genuinely care," Cohen said. "Resilience is built into our DNA in Baltimore. The governor said 'We are Maryland tough and Baltimore strong', and I've seen that in so many ways."

Because we know hope and healing will rise.

"There's a day coming where things like this will never happen again. And we're finding hope in that day," said Muhtaseb.

"We will not go away. We are here to support people," said Barrios. "We are going to continue raising money because we know there is not enough money to cover all these tragedies. So as much as we can do, we are going to work for that."