Baltimore City youth curfew begins Friday night

BALTIMORE - A youth curfew in Baltimore will be enforced starting Friday night.

The citywide curfew for anyone younger than 14 will be 9 p.m. each day. For those younger than 17, the curfew will be 11 p.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. on weekdays.

You can read the policy here, which does not apply to a minor with a parent or guardian. The curfew will continue through Sept. 4.

Here's how the curfew works:

Those under 14 have to be inside by 9 p.m.

Those between the ages of 14 to 16 have to be inside by 10 p.m. on school nights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

It goes into effect the Friday before Memorial Day and lasts through the last Sunday in August.

Parents face fines up to $500.

Children out after hours will be brought to one of two Youth Connection Centers in Baltimore City.

The policy also states the curfew does not apply to minors exercising First Amendment Rights, a driver on a highway, leaving or going to a job, in an emergency, outside near their homes or attending a religious, recreation or school activity with an adult.

WJZ News obtained the police department's memorandum explaining how the curfew will be implemented. Officers will focus on youth crowds of 10 or more in public places in Baltimore.

The document provides step-by-step instructions on how it will be done. It also clearly states police do not want officers to have unnecessary interactions with children.

Baltimore's curfew has been around for years but Mayor Scott announced last month it would be implemented starting Memorial Day weekend after several incidents of violence and homicides involving young people this year.

The policy says that if officers come across large groups of youth, they must turn on their body-worn cameras, call a supervisor and then call for police backup.

Then, officers are to relocate the minors to the Youth Connection Center, which is a center that connects children and families to certain services, according to the policy.

The memorandum also includes a script of what officers are supposed to say to the young people to get them to leave.

However, only Youth Connection Center employees will be able to escort kids to the connection centers, and police are not permitted to stop or take minors into custody just because of a curfew violation.