Baltimore City suing ATF over improper denial of gun crime data

BALTIMORE --- Baltimore City has filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), alleging that the agency improperly denied critical gun crime data, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday.

The ATF maintains a database of firearm trace data, which officials can use to track the flow of recovered guns from manufacturer to distributor.

But Scott says the bureau denied a Freedom of Information Act request for that data, which would have provided city leaders with the top ten sources of crime guns in Baltimore between 2018 and 2022.

"Right now we're not able to know if there's one gun store responsible for a disproportionate number of the guns flowing into our city, or if there's one area where trafficking guns is more common than others - but we should know," Scott said.

Mayor Scott said gun violence in Baltimore has seen a 20% reduction in homicides, and an 8% reduction in non-fatal shootings, but much of that progress is attributed to having access to gun tracing data.

"Guns from outside of Baltimore City continue to flood our streets and end up in the hands of those who frankly should not have access to these tools of death and destruction. A huge part of this progress been our commitment to using data in order to inform our approaches to public safety."

WJZ reached out to the ATF for a statement, but the bureau said it does not comment on pending litigation.