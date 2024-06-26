Baltimore City spending board approves one-year contract with Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's spending board, Wednesday, approved a one-year contract with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts on Wednesday, as the contract was set to expire at month's end.

The city's deputy mayor acknowledged a year-plus of "turmoil" in the organization. It came under fire by city leaders early last year for canceling the MLK parade, causing the mayor's office to take over its planning and call for then-CEO Donna Drew Sawyer to step down or risk losing funding.

It now has a new CEO who says the quasi-public agency is focused on fixing its relationships at City Hall.

"We're on the right track. There's still work to do. There's still refining processes," said Rachel Grahm, BOPA CEO.

The city will require quarterly reports from BOPA on its work, which includes running several marquee events citywide, including Artscape, Light City Baltimore, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. It is on the verge of two of its biggest events of the year. Artscape, which is set this year for the first weekend in August, will feature headliners including "Queen of Percussion" Sheila E. and the Original Wailers. Next week is the Fourth of July show.

"It will be a stellar celebration," BOPA CEO said.

The mayor says BOPA is better off now than this time last year.

"It's a critical thing for us to make sure we continue to have the organization that is leading for us in arts and culture, but to do that in partnership with the city and our residents," Mayor Scott said.

The July 4th celebration here at the Inner Harbor will feature fireworks and a drone show-featuring a tribute to the Key Bridge and the workers who died in its collapse. Reporting at the Inner Harbor, Paul Gessler for WJZ/CBS News Baltimore.