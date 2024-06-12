Baltimore City schools give CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises a one-year contract extension

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises was given a one-year contract extension, the district announced on Wednesday.

The board voted 8-1 in favor of the contract but gave no details of the deal, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

The short-term deal comes as Santelises had requested a longer term, the Banner reports.

"We remain committed to collaborating with you and all stakeholders as we work to improve outcomes for each of our children and families," said school board chair Ronald McFadden.

The Banner reports the vice chair Shantell Robers was the only member of the school board to vote against the contract.

In 2020, Santelises was given a four-year contract extension.

She has been the Baltimore City Public Schools CEO since 2016.

Santelises thanked the board and then thanked her staff and family, according to the Banner.

"I want to thank city schools just for the work that has led us to the point where we do see an increased trajectory of outcomes for young people, but we still have a good amount of work before us," she said.

Santelises did not get a raise and will continue to earn $349,989 for the next year, the Banner reports.