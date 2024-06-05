Baltimore City Schools consider ban on cell phones in classrooms: community input sought

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Schools is considering joining the trend of banning cell phones in classrooms.

School districts nationwide, including our local schools, are exploring the idea of prohibiting cell phones in educational settings.

Baltimore City Public Schools is now contemplating this possibility. The district's Parent and Community Advisory Board is looking for opinions from the community through an online survey.

The survey is available on the board's website, allowing parents, guardians, and community members the chance to share their opinions on the matter. The collected feedback will be conveyed to Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools.

During a virtual public meeting held last month, Dr. Santelises expressed her strong support for prohibiting cell phone use throughout the school day, especially for grades K through 8.

She highlighted that schools and districts with such a policy have reported positive outcomes, such as reduced conflicts, cyberbullying incidents, and improved student focus and attention.

In Maryland, cell phone policies are determined by individual districts and school leaders, leading to varying rules from one classroom to another.

Currently in Baltimore City, students are permitted to have cell phones on campus only if both the student and parent have signed a contract acknowledging their understanding of the student handbook.

Parents, guardians, and community members in Baltimore City interested in participating in the online survey can find it here.