Baltimore City schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises has contract extended another year

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises was given a second one-year contract extension that will keep her in charge through June 2026.

The extension will begin on July 1, 2025, and will end on June 30, 2026. She had her contract previously extended for a year in June.

Santelises, who was appointed CEO in 2017, is the longest-serving CEO in the Baltimore City schools in more than 30 years.

"My desire, focus, and drive remain to ensure every Baltimore City student graduates prepared for higher education and a family-sustaining career. Much has been accomplished during the last eight years, but more successes are ahead. I am pleased that the Board shares my desire to see that work through," Santelises said. "All along, I have been focused on doing what is right for children and families."

The contract extension provides Baltimore City Public Schools "continuity amid a trajectory of growth indicated by increases in literacy and math scores that are outpacing Maryland overall, a growing graduation rate, improved kindergarten readiness for students who attend City Schools programs, a stable budget, strategic investments in school buildings, and increased opportunities in fine arts and wholeness programs," the district said.

According to the school district, Santelises's accomplishments include:

Maryland School Report Card - The proportion of 3-, 4-, and 5-star schools in City Schools increased from 25 percent to 35 percent. The progress included 19 schools that advanced from one star to two stars, while two campuses - Baltimore School for the Arts and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute - earned the maximum of five stars.

City Schools achievement levels in English Language Arts on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) are the highest in a decade. City Schools narrowed the difference with Maryland in 3 of 7 tested grades and subjects between 2019 and 2022.

City Schools narrowed the difference with Maryland in 3 of 7 tested grades and subjects between 2019 and 2022. The Board of School Commissioners adopted a system-wide Equity Policy in 2019 to implement an equity framework to remedy systemic issues that affect students of color in Baltimore.

City Schools has completed its five-year plan to provide air conditioning to schools.

For two consecutive school years, despite the national teacher shortage, City Schools hired a record number of teachers before the start of the school year.

Since the 2018-19 school year, the district has gone from 50 community schools to 155 during the 2023-24 school year, with a dedicated community school coordinator at each school.

City Schools has built or renovated more than 24 schools since 2020.