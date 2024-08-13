Baltimore City Public Schools appoints new Chief of School Police

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Schools announced the appointment of a new Chief of City School Police, Jeffrey Shorter.

Shorter spent 28 years serving with the Baltimore Police Department, was a program director, and commanded the Northeast and Northern patrol districts, which BCPS says are similar in size and budget to the City School Police and over overlapping areas.

"Jeffrey Shorter is a great choice to serve as Chief of Police for City Schools. His leadership in implementing high-quality community policing strategies in our city and his desire to improve the lives of children are just what the school system needs," Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. "He has done tremendous work with communities. The City looks forward to working with him in his new role to ensure a safe learning environment for our students and schools."

"The youth of today are not only our future, they are our now," Shorter said in a written statement. "We must be the guiding light to lead them into a successful and safe tomorrow. If not now, then when; if not us, then who?

"I am honored to join Baltimore City Schools, and I am looking forward to continuing and growing the collaborative and supportive partnership between School Police, our students and school community."

Shorter will lead the school system's 90-member police force effective August 26.