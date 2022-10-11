Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.

The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16.

"We are deeply troubled by this situation as no student should ever attend our schools and not feel safe, respected and valued," Sherry Christian, the school's media and public relations manager, told WJZ in a statement.

Christian said the school system was "aware of what happened" and has taken disciplinary action in keeping with the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners policy and the Student Code of Conduct on bullying and harassment.

The school system generally does not discuss student discipline, Christian said.

"Upon learning of the situation, the principal and Baltimore City Schools Police immediately started an investigation that included gathering witness statements, contacting the parents and scheduling parent and student conferences," she said. "The school contacted the family Friday evening and followed up with phone calls and a home visit and will remain in contact with the family to provide any further support."

The school system is offering "counseling and mediation for all parties involved" in the incident, Christian said.

Additionally, the school is working to craft a series of programs on cultural awareness and respect, she said.