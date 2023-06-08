Baltimore City Public Schools announces air-quality precautions for students
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools will continue to exercise precautions to protect students from unhealthy air conditions on Friday, according to school officials.
The latest computer model forecasts indicate that waves of smoke from Canada's wildfires will vary in intensity on Friday.
The school district will keep all of its students indoors on Friday in accordance with guidance issued by the Maryland State Health Department, school officials said.
That means all outdoor activities such as outdoor recess and outdoor field trips have been canceled, according to school officials.
The windows on all of the school buildings will remain closed on Friday, too, school officials said.
All of the district's schools have air ventilation systems or air purifiers that work around the clock, regardless of whether there is a functional air-conditioning system, according to school officials.
Staff and students at schools that lack air-conditioning units will be asked to wear face masks, school officials said.
Masks will be provided to those staff members and students, according to school officials.
Schools that lack air-conditioning systems will be provided with extra fans, school officials said.
Those schools include:
- Baltimore City College
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
The schools that have air-conditioning systems that are under repair include:
- Mary Winterling
- Arlington Elementary School
- Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School
- Pimlico Elementary/Middle School
- Highlandtown #237
Schools with alternative programs that will not receive air-conditioning systems from Baltimore City P ublic Schools include:
- Empowerment Academy
- Youth Opportunity
