Baltimore City Public Schools announces air-quality precautions for students

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools will continue to exercise precautions to protect students from unhealthy air conditions on Friday, according to school officials.

The latest computer model forecasts indicate that waves of smoke from Canada's wildfires will vary in intensity on Friday.

The school district will keep all of its students indoors on Friday in accordance with guidance issued by the Maryland State Health Department, school officials said.

That means all outdoor activities such as outdoor recess and outdoor field trips have been canceled, according to school officials.

The windows on all of the school buildings will remain closed on Friday, too, school officials said.

All of the district's schools have air ventilation systems or air purifiers that work around the clock, regardless of whether there is a functional air-conditioning system, according to school officials.

Staff and students at schools that lack air-conditioning units will be asked to wear face masks, school officials said.

Masks will be provided to those staff members and students, according to school officials.

Schools that lack air-conditioning systems will be provided with extra fans, school officials said.

Those schools include:

Baltimore City College

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

City Springs Elementary/Middle School

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

Furley Elementary School

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

National Academy Foundation

New Era Academy

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

The Mount Washington School (lower building)

The schools that have air-conditioning systems that are under repair include:

Mary Winterling

Arlington Elementary School

Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School

Pimlico Elementary/Middle School

Highlandtown #237

Schools with alternative programs that will not receive air-conditioning systems from Baltimore City P ublic Schools include:

Empowerment Academy

Youth Opportunity