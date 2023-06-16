Baltimore City judge denies emergency motion to release boxing star Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore judge has denied an emergency motion to release Gervonta "Tank" Davis, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

The Banner reports that Circuit Judge Althea Handy on Thursday rejected the request to schedule a hearing and modify the boxer's sentence.

Handy had sentenced Davis to 90 days of home detention plus three years of probation over a hit-and-run incident that injured four people in 2020. He was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service, too

Davis was instructed to serve the rest of his three-month sentence in a Baltimore City jail after he violated the terms of his house arrest by moving into a Four Seasons Hotel.

Davis was monitored at the hotel by GPS but allegedly didn't get permission to change his address before moving a week ago to a home in Silo Point, a luxury complex on Baltimore's waterfront.

In an exclusive video obtained by WJZ, the Lamborghini can be seen crashing into a fence. Then its occupants get out and take off.

The crash happened just days after Davis successfully defended his WBA Lightweight Championship. Fliers were circulated on social media about a celebration for Davis at a Baltimore nightclub earlier that night.

Davis is a boxing superstar, touting a perfect 29-0 record with 27 knockouts.