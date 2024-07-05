Baltimore City is under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert. Here's what to know.

Baltimore City is under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert due to sweltering heat

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert, as sweltering heat is expected through Saturday.

"It's hot, really hot," Leah Henderson said.

Baltimore Recreation and Parks extended the hours of many of the city's public pools, so people could cool off there.

"Its going to be up to 100 today so we're going to the pool to cool off," Eli of Patterson Park said.

The following Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) sites will serve as cooling centers (days and hours vary by location):

My Sisters Place Women's Center (women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St. | Thurs., Fri., and Sat., 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

620 Fallsway | Thurs., Fri., and Sat., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

101 W. 23rd St. | Fri., 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | Fri., 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

*On Thursday, July 4th, Beans & Bread's indoor facilities will be closed, but will be serving water outside.

The following Baltimore City Health Department's Division of Aging and Community Support sites will serve as cooling centers on Friday, July 5th from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324

1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324 Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

The following Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) sites will serve as cooling centers on Friday, July 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road

2700 Spelman Road Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will serve as a community cooling center during their regular hours Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit open Pratt Library locations.

"When it is very hot and very humid, it can take not even 20 or 30 minutes for people to feel the effects of the heat," Carroll Hospital ED Assistant Medical Director Dr. Danielle Warren said.

WJZ spoke with Dr. Danielle Warren at Carroll Hospital who had warnings about heat related illnesses. Some people may experience dizziness, nausea shortness of breath. Heat stroke symptoms are more severe like confusion and loss of consciousness.

"You want to stay inside for at least as long as you were outside to hopefully minimize those symptoms and any risk to your health," Dr. Warren said.

Doctor Warren says her hospital is seeing between 5-10 heat related patients a day.

Her top tips are to limit your time outside and stay hydrated.

She says anyone with severe medical issues should stay inside.