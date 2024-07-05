Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY Sweltering heat through Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Prepare for another scorcher Saturday with highs soaring into the upper 90s. The heat index reaches 100° to 106°.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues our ALERT DAY for dangerous heat through Saturday evening. Some areas across Maryland felt as hot as 111° Friday afternoon with excessive heat warnings in place for southern Maryland and heat advisories in and around the Baltimore metro area. High temperatures Friday afternoon soared into the upper 90s.

4 PM HEAT INDEX: Just brutal outside. Heat index most likely stays above 100° through 8 or 9 PM. Especially near the Baltimore metro. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/fMPGZZhkPy — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 5, 2024

Tonight's low temperatures will only dip into the lower 80s.

This type of heat is dangerous for everyone if heat precautions aren't taken. Please make sure to stay well hydrated, take long breaks in air conditioning, wear loose, light weight and colored clothing, and make sure your neighbors, the elderly, and your pets are safe in the heat. We all have to get through this together, so, kindness goes a long way.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible late this evening into the early overnight hours. These storms will not be widespread, so most places will see no relief from the heat. Saturday will be another tough day of heat and humidity with highs in the upper 90s and the heat index in the 100s. Isolated strong storms will be possible east of I-95, especially during the afternoon & evening. Any storm could have damaging winds and heavy downpours. Right now, storm coverage is expected to stay fairly isolated.

Sunday stays very hot with highs climbing into the middle 90s, but humidity levels drop providing some relief from the extreme and dangerous conditions. Feels like temperatures still will top out in the upper 90s under plenty of sunshine. Sunday's weather stays dry the entire day.

Monday the humidity quickly climbs higher. The humidity combined with high temperatures well into the 90s means we will endure feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Other than a stray shower or thunderstorm, Monday looks dry.

Tuesday features tropical humidity and heat with highs in the lower 90s, but feels like temperatures soar to at least 100°, if not higher. Scattered thunderstorms will form on Tuesday afternoon and evening, cooling some lucky neighborhoods off that receive them. Scattered thunderstorms will be around Wednesday through Friday of next week, which will help keep high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. However with all of the tropical humidity, the heat index still will top out in the mid to upper 90s.

We're going to be sweating around here a lot! I'm all about bottomless ice cream until this ends. Seriously, stay hydrated and stay cool. Late next week looks like a break from the real awful stuff. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/H5UU0Jmain — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 5, 2024

Most of Maryland is experiencing a rapidly worsening drought, so the storms mid to late next week are welcome and much needed.

Have a safe week and please stay cool!