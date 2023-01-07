Baltimore City hosts hiring event, offers resources for City's youth, squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Ahead of a new plan set to ban squeegee workers from major Baltimore City intersections, leaders are making an effort to provide another pathway for the city's youth.

Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative hosted a resource and hiring event on Friday for squeegee workers before the "disallowed zones" go into effect on January 10.

Squeegee Collaborative's "Playbook Kickoff" offered a fresh start for squeegee workers.

"I think it's exactly what we need right now," said Jawaun. "It's 2023, it's the beginning of a new year. I think that this could really change the city in a great way."

The event took place at the UA House in Baltimore.

Young people ages 14 to 24 had access to a career zone, featuring interviews, information about higher education, mental health resources and free grooming services.

"The No. 1 thing I see here that I'm interested in is the DPW, and I'm focused on making new connections," said Tyemaur Scott.

It was a chance for them to network with people, including Cory Luster from the Downtown Partnership, who has already hired several squeegee workers to clean and maintain the downtown area.

"It's critical to the success of the city that we start people with gainful employment, full-time employment and it helps them give back to the city," Luster said.

Mayor Scott released the squeegee collaborative working action plan in November.

The primary goal is to eliminate the need to squeegee, according to the Mayor's Office.

The Squeegee Collaborative Working Action Plan is an 18-point plan that includes increased outreach to underage squeegee workers, more caseworkers, and accountability for drivers who stop cars to engage with the workers.

Squeegeeing will be banned in several high-traffic areas starting Tuesday, including President Street, MLK Boulevard, Sinclair and Moravia, Northern Parkway and Wabash Avenue.

The intersection of Light and Conway Streets is also included, where a deadly confrontation happened last July between Timothy Reynolds and a group of squeegee workers.

In those zones, enforcement will include a two-strike warning system before a citation is issued.

"This plan will not immediately stop squeegee work but it will go further and do more than ever has been done," Scott has previously said. Scott, a 22-year-old, said he's been squeegeeing on the streets for at least three years but wants to change course.

"I want to focus on my future more," Scott said. "I know I've got dreams and goals that I want to do and I know I want to accomplish something."

Jawuan works for the Department of General Services where he fixes emergency vehicles. Before that, he squeegeed for about five years.

He said the Higher Up Program helped him get his foot in the door, and he that he couldn't be happier with his new career.

"It's something that makes you want to wake up and thank God for it every day," Jawaun said.

Here is a link to the Squeegee Collaborative Plan.