Baltimore City firefighter remembered for 'beautiful soul' during annual hat and toy drive

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine Company 53 hosted a hat and toy drive for kids and families in the neighborhood surrounding the station to celebrate the holidays.

It's a yearly tradition for the fire station and a way to give back to the community.

Baltimore City Fire Department firefighter Lt. Derrick Manning believes that something as simple as a hat and a smile could change someone's life. His friend and colleague, EMT Firefighter Juan Wilson, who died in 2022 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, felt the same way.

"If we or I needed anything behind closed doors, he was able to help facilitate that," Manning said.

Manning said that he and Wilson were like brothers and Engine Company 53 was their second home.

"Juan was a funny, gentle, calm, beautiful soul," Manning said. "We miss him dearly."

WJZ was there in 2022 as emergency responders honored Wilson with a procession—saluting him for his 11 years of service.

A year later, firefighters are giving out hats, toys, and smiles to families in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood where Wilson once worked.

"This is in remembrance of him," Baltimore City EMT firefighter Randolph Johnson said.

"It is only right we keep doing it and keep his name alive and just keep going," Manning added.

Engine Company 53 teamed up with Liberty Tax Service and Elite Stylz Corvette Club to provide toys for kids.

"We just normally do our normal give back to our city and our community," Manning said. "Being that we lost our brother, we figured we just keep the tradition going and keep his name and legacy alive."

The goal of the event is to make sure some of the youngest people in the community are protected and have a reason to smile.

"Thanks to the fire department, they are doing a wonderful job. It was awesome," parent Angel Brown said. "They got the community together to do such a wonderful thing."

"It is the little things that we think about when we are out and about what we contribute to our city," Manning said.