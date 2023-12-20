Baltimore City Fire Department to host hat and toy drive Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Fire Department is set to host a hat and toy drive to support those in need during the cold season.

Firefighter will provide essential accessories to those who do not have adequate winter clothing, and greet children in the neighborhood to present them with toys.

The drive, will take place on December 23, starting at 10 AM at the quarters of Engine Company #53, located at 608 Swan Ave., Southwest Baltimore, and will continue until all the supplies are distributed.

"We are excited to host this Hat and Toy Drive to support our community during the Christmas holiday season," Fire Chief James W. Wallace said. "Our firefighters recognize the significance of providing essential accessories to protect individuals from the winter cold. We want to ensure that everyone in our community stays warm and safe."