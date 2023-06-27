Baltimore City Council wants to hear from BGE, customers over gas regulator dispute

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Council is getting involved in the dispute between more than 100 homeowners and Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE).

The City Council will be holding a hearing with BGE to learn more about the installation of external gas regulators at homes in Baltimore, which has caused controversy and a lawsuit.

Baltimore Police arrested three women last week because they protested BGE's utility work in Federal Hill.

And a group of Baltimore homeowners have filed a class action lawsuit over it.

Councilman Robert Stokes told WJZ one of the three women who were arrested last week is actually one of his constituents.

He said there's been a lot of confusion about these regulators and he wants BGE to appear before the City Council to clear it up.

So, City Council will be holding a hearing with BGE to discuss the issue.

"There's been some misinformation and controversy," Stokes said.

The controversy started last Thursday on Warren Avenue in Federal Hill when police arrested the women for disrupting BGE's work.

One of those women, Maggie Fitzsimmons, lives in Councilman Stokes' district.

He's been getting emails about the issue.

"I thought it was only fair for the community to understand what BGE is saying, have them in front of the council," Stokes said.

More than 100 homeowners filed a lawsuit to prevent BGE from forcing the gas regulators on them.

The work requires BGE to drill into the front of homes and tear up the sidewalk.

Several of the homeowners have concerns about damaging historic homes to install equipment they call "unsightly." They also worry about whether they're safe.

According to BGE, the gas regulators are safe.

The company says it's modernizing its gas system by replacing low-pressure gas infrastructure with a high-pressure system.

A BGE spokesperson also said that the outdoor regulators are needed to control the amount of gas going into homes.

BGE said a representative from the company will be at the council's hearing to answer questions.

The council also plans to invite the Department of Public Works and the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation to the hearing.

"The reason why I'm holding the hearing is to ask those hard questions of BGE so the community will understand and the council can as well," Stokes said.

This will be a public hearing so the public will be able to testify at it.

However, no date has been set for it yet.

