Baltimore City College Choir to perform at city tree lighting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City College Choir has a busy holiday season, with three performances this week. The choir performs Tuesday at Mayor Brandon Scott's inauguration, Wednesday at the annual tree lighting, and Saturday at their annual holiday concert.

The choir has been practicing for their performances and looking forward to singing some holiday classics like, "We Need a Little Christmas" and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town."

Director and alumnus Marcus D. Smith has led the Baltimore City College Choir for 13 years. The school has a rich history of music excellence, and the students must have a love for it, a passion for it, he said.

"I think that music comes from the heart… and is a gift not only to self but to others," Smith said. "I'm proud every time they get up there."

Mayor's inauguration

The students are getting ready for a busy week starting with a performance at Mayor Scott's inaugural ceremony. He will be sworn in for his second term as Baltimore City's mayor on Tuesday at Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University. It begins with a pre-ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony at noon and a reception. It's free for the public to attend, but RSVP is required.

Baltimore tree lighting

Then on Wednesday, the choir will perform at the mayor's annual tree lighting outside City Hall at War Memorial Plaza. It's happening from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

"It's always a highlight of our season to perform downtown," Smith said.

Choir student Leah Borntrager is looking forward to it. She remembers performing last year as a freshman.

"Somebody in the crowd called out a word from our pledge in Latin which is just a city [Baltimore City College] tradition, and it was just very uplifting to just see all the support and just feel the Christmas spirit and just share the music that we've been learning," Borntrager said.

Borntrager's watched her older sister, who graduated last year, perform in the choir. She's not the only one who was encouraged by a sibling. Tomiko Gillam who sings in the choir now, didn't want to at first.

"I was a very shy person, but my brother dragged me down here and once I got to see how everybody interacted with each other, I just wanted to be a part of that and wanted to sing with everybody," she said.

Student Paul Franklin III sees the choir as training for when he goes to college. He said he loves music and singing and, most importantly, wants to pursue music as a major. He appreciates the support system within the choir and the support from the community.

"It's very nice to just hear everybody give us such uplifting words and uplifting things that they have to say about our choir because it really pushes us to go beyond and strive further for more," he said.

City College holiday concert

After performing at the inauguration and tree lighting, the Baltimore City Choir will hold its annual holiday concert. It's Saturday, December 7 at John Wesley United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Tickets are available here for purchase.

"The concert's entitled love, peace and joy so we're going to definitely be spreading that throughout the concert," said Smith.