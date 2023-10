BALTIMORE -- 'Lil Wayne and Friends' is coming to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena this winter for the 92Q Jams Winter Fest.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 16. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket pre-sale begins October 5 at 10:00 a.m.

On-sale begins October 6 at 10:00 a.m.