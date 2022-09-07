Baltimore Boil Water Advisory: Three water pickup locations open Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Three locations opened Wednesday for Baltimore residents under a boil water advisory to pick up water, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said.

The locations open at 9 a.m., and each household is limited to three gallons of water.

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

Middle Branch Park

Lansdowne Library

A water buffalo will be at the Landsdowne Library and the Middle Branch Park locations, and the DPW will provide jugs. Residents and facilities are encouraged to bring their own containers.

The DPW issued the advisory Monday after E. coli contamination was identified in water samples taken in several West Baltimore buildings. The advisory affects thousands of residents in parts of West Baltimore and Baltimore County

Water from home should be brought to a "rolling boil" for at least one minute to kill any bacteria, making it safe for the following activities: drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby food and formula, making ice, giving to pets, washing dishes, and preparing food.

Here's what you need to know about Baltimore's Boil Water Advisory