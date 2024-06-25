Baltimore beltway work resumes 15 months after crash that killed six road workers

BALTIMORE -- Work is set to resume on the section of the Baltimore Beltway where six road workers were killed in a crash early last year.

Now, more than 15 months later, work on the project is set to resume on the 695 interstate highway.

State highway officials say the work will begin again the week of July 8th.

Crews have been removing rumble strips and fortifying shoulders in recent weeks for the project. The state is converting 17 miles of the Beltway to allow for an extra travel lane each way during rush hour.

"It's going to be quite impactful for motorists in the overnight hours, especially," Charlie Gischlar of the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

Following the fatal crash, one driver was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Another is facing charges. One of the victim's children spoke with WJZ last summer. The incident spurred a change in state law with increased fines in work zones.

This $180 million project will require triple lane closures starting at 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. It's a mobile project, with crews moving at various spots between I-70 and I-83.