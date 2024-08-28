Ballot measure to provide $1,000 for new Baltimore parents goes to Maryland Supreme Court Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The highest court in Maryland is set to rule Wednesday on whether the Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund will appear as a ballot question in November.

Seven state supreme court judges will hear arguments in the case, which will determine if Baltimore voters get to decide on the initiative this fall.

Two representatives from the Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund Campaign will attend the hearing. The campaign, led by the Maryland Child Alliance, aims to address poverty by providing families with $1,000 for every child born or adopted.

Mayor Brandon Scott has voiced concerns, calling the amendment unconstitutional because it could undermine the city council's authority to make laws. Despite these concerns, campaign manager Emily Yu remains optimistic.

"We've been studying and preparing, despite having a small team and limited funding for big-shot lawyers," Yu said. "We are very prepared and feel confident that the case law is on our side."

The Baltimore Board of Elections is awaiting the court's decision, as they need to begin printing ballots by September 5. However, the judges' ruling on ballot initiatives and charter amendments could take weeks or months.