Back to School: What you need to know about Monday's First Day of School in Maryland

BALTIMORE - Monday is the big day for students throughout Maryland. It's the first official day of school for students, teachers and educators.

WJZ's back-to-school coverage continues bright and early Monday morning as millions of Maryland students return to the classroom.

Make sure to follow WJZ and CBS News Baltimore on-air and online for everything parents, students and teachers need to know about the new academic year.

We have resources online here and we will be providing on-air coverage here.

Don't forget to check out WJZ's "Bus Stop Forecast" to keep you aware of the day's weather.

Also, share your Back to School photos with us!

School safety: Baltimore City schools CEO shares changes aimed at protecting students

School security remains a concern, not just in Baltimore, but everywhere in the state.

In fact, schools in Prince George's County are implementing a clear-backpacks policy this year.

"The world is a scary place now and nobody seems to care about human life," parent Lisa Bennett said. "They bring these guns, they shoot, and it's very, very frightening out here."

Baltimore City Public Schools shared some of the changes they are making to keep students safe.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/bdh7mck4

School districts overcoming challenge of filling teacher vacancies

School districts nationwide are facing teacher shortages, and racing against the clock to fill vacancies before the start of the year.

Cheryl Bost is hard at work for education, she's a teacher in Baltimore County and the president of the Maryland State Education Association, "The educator shortage is first and foremost on our mind."

Shortages have been an ongoing issue throughout school systems for years. As educators say, fewer people are pursuing degrees in education.

Teachers' Union representatives highlight low starting teacher salaries as what they believe is the number one culprit to overall vacancies. According to the National Education Association, the average starting teacher salary in Maryland is $49,451.

Overall shortages are lower this year than last, as many districts are expecting to hit full employment by the start of the school year.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/4fwpnfth





Inflation gives back-to-school shoppers headaches. Expert shares how to alleviate that stress

A study shows that 68 percent of back-to-school shoppers feel stressed this year about paying for school supplies.

And while affordable school supplies have always been a need, inflation has made buying those supplies even harder.

The National Retail Federation reveals that families will spend $41 billion on back-to-school shopping, averaging about $900 dollars per child.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/46kwryhn

Back to School: Is your child up to date on vaccines? Here's what to know

The first day of school is here and you got your kid's school supplies and new clothes, but are they up to date on their vaccines?

Now is a good time for families to make sure students are healthy and protected before heading back to the classrooms.

A trip to the doctor's office for annual checkups and vaccines is a crucial part of heading back to the classrooms.

Maryland law requires students to be vaccinated against a variety of diseases before they can attend their classes, unless they have a state-approved religious or medical vaccine exemption.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/3br5e8xa

What Baltimore-area school districts are doing to work around bus driver shortage

From recruitment fairs to signing bonuses, it seems every school district is still trying to recruit bus drivers.

Driver shortages in recent years have caused school bus routes to be modified, or in some cases, canceled altogether.

Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bedell says his goal is to staff drivers at 10 percent above capacity to avoid interruptions when drivers call out.

On a day in 2021, several bus routes were canceled when about 80 drivers in Howard County called out sick and asked for better pay and benefits.

The district, this summer, announced a contract with Zum, a California-based bus company with a fleet of 250 buses. It'll also use smaller vehicles to integrate into routes.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/4srvr2dh

Back to School: How getting into a routine can mitigate student stress

As families gear up for the new school year, experts emphasize the importance of easing into routines, whether it's a child's first or senior year in school.

Establishing a routine early can alleviate the stress of transitioning from summer habits, such as late nights and extended morning slumbers.

Matt Corner, Principal at Bear Creek Elementary School, suggests that parents begin discussing expectations for the upcoming school year.

"Engage in conversations now, so by the first day of school, there's clarity, and there's no mixed messaging," Corner said.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/ybdxb4rr

Loaded backpacks could cause long-term harm. Here's how to stay safe at school

As the kids saddle up for school, there are dozens of factors to think about, but one often overlooked is the weight that class might literally be putting on your kids.

The strain of loaded backpacks could have long-term consequences on neck and back health, experts say.

WJZ talked to Dr. Jennifer Gourdin, a family medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente, about what you can do to minimize any harmful effects the bags can have on your neck and back.

The signs of a bag being too heavy, aside from the child falling over like a turtle on its back, are numerous.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/4wfbvuat

Back to School: What parents need to know about sending your child to school for first time

Sending your child off the school for the first time can be nerve-racking, and sometimes scary.

However, school staff are prepared to seamlessly welcome children into their new classrooms.

"We've got you," said Sherry Christian, Baltimore City Public Schools Media and Public Relations Manager. "It's going to be hectic, especially that first day, but we plan for that. Our teachers, our principals, our schools, we plan for that. That first day is going to be hectic, but breathe through it and get through it, and we will be good, together."

Still, the moments leading to that first day of school can be confusing for parents.

There are resources available online and in person.

"Regardless of what school district your child is in, take the time and understand and remember that this is something that we do," said Christian. "We are experts in doing this, and providing a safe environment for your child to learn in."

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/pkb2zm8t

Hearing from your district leaders

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Santelises discusses preparation for new school year

Baltimore City Public Schools will welcome students back on August 28.

CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises spoke with WJZ about how faculty and staff are getting ready for the new school year.

Santelises shared highlights, accomplishments and ongoing challenges the school system is facing going into the new school year.

Educators are busy preparing for any challenges that may likely come as the first day of school crawls closer.

"Really this year, invest a number of resources around an attendance push within communications, and within incentives for young people," Santelises said.

Dr. Santelises said, this year, there will be a renewed emphasis on core subjects.

"Really doubling down on math, we know that math is a challenging area for the country for the state and certainly for Baltimore City," Santelises said.

The CEO said school leaders are putting those efforts into action despite teacher shortages.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/2p93wkbf

Baltimore County Superintendent Yarbrough discusses 2023-2024 school year goals

Dr. Myriam (Yarbrough) Rogers is preparing for her first school year as Baltimore County returns to school on Monday.

She told WJZ she is excited to get the school year started.

Dr. Rogers addressed a number of topics that parents have voiced concerns about ahead of the school year.

School safety is a concern among many parents.

Dr. Rogers spoke about new technology that will be used in Baltimore County Public Schools this year that will alert authorities within seconds if any types of firearms are seen on school grounds.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/8n9embbt

Anne Arundel County Public Schools superintendent lays out plans for new school year

WJZ sat down with Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell for our Back-to-School series.

He laid out his plans for the upcoming school year as school officials and students prepare to return.

Bedell was named Superintendent one year ago and said Anne Arundel County Public Schools is no different than area school systems battling vacancies.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/mw4z9s5f

Howard County superintendent says 'attendance' is a big focus for new academic year

Howard County Public Schools is preparing to welcome its nearly 60,000 students on August 28.

Superintendent Michael Martirano said that school leaders will be ready for the first day, and they want students to be in attendance.

"I am really focused this year on attendance, making sure all of our students are in school ready to learn and I need the assistance from our parents." Superintendent Martirano said.

Martirano said one of his top priorities is combating absenteeism.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/2psvjdrs

Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent: New Westminster school 'a long time coming'

Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe says she's excited about new-year opportunities and worried about teacher shortages.

She is one of many school administrators embracing challenges as students prepare to return to school.

"I pretty much run the gambit on the positions that really prepare a person to be a superintendent," she told WJZ.

McCabe said that the school district has many priorities and student learning is at the top of that list.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/3fpx7v59

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent describes district struggles and successes

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson sat down with WJZ staff to talk about how his school district is preparing for students to return to the hallways.

"The first day of school is always just great energy, and what I hope to see on the first day is just kids with books in their hands," Bulson said. "I want to see them working and learning the very first day from the very first minute."

He said his goal of striving for excellence in education remains the same.

"There are so many great things going on, but that gets lost in the noise of everything going on," he said. "So, we're trying to figure out how to tell that story better. So, there is just a lot we're working on."

Student participation is among Bulson's long list of priorities.

"Engagement in general, what we're dealing with between social media and devices," he said. "I mean, getting anyone's attention is hard."

Bulson said that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a learning loss, which has created ripples and forced school leaders to study the data and address the problem areas.

READ MORE: https://tinyurl.com/3eahvvt7