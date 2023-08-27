First Alert Forecast: Milder Sunday ahead for Maryland

BALTIMORE-- Dry with a few clouds this AM.

Temperatures are settled near average and in the 60s and 70s.

Mild and Muggy this AM

Enjoy the SLIGHTLY cooler temperatures today

Light winds will carry us through the morning hours with visibility looking great!

A few isolated chances for rain are possible as we transition into the afternoon hours.

Highs will climb along with humidity today.

Expect the middle to upper 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, more showers are possible with temperatures bottoming out in the 70s.

The chance for showers increases for everyone Monday and Tuesday of next week. While neither day looks like a washout, there will be several rounds of showers that pass through the area.

With all of the humidity in place, any of the showers could produce some heavier downpours. The rain continues to be much-needed in many areas. Look for highs only around 80 Monday and Tuesday with the additional clouds and shower chances.

The middle of next week looks rather nice after a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring down humidity levels along with some cooler air by Thursday. Look for highs only in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

All eyes are on Tropical Depression #10 right now. The tropical depression will continue to strengthen tonight into Sunday. Once the storm reaches tropical storm strength, its name will be "Idalia". There's high potential for "Idalia" to make landfall as a hurricane, potentially a major hurricane, along Florida's Gulf coast sometime next Tuesday or Wednesday.

There is high uncertainty if Maryland will experience any impacts from the storm after landfall. There is a small chance for at least some fringe impacts from this storm, and we'll continue to monitor and update the forecast accordingly.

*IF* any impacts were to be felt here, it would be late next week or early next weekend.