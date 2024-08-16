"Baby K' sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder on Prince George's school bus

BALTIMORE -- A teen who tried to kill a 14-year-old boy on a school bus in Prince George's County last year was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Office of the State's Attorney for Prince George's County, Aisha Braveboy announced Friday.

"This sentence brings closure and accountability for what took place in this case," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "It's our right in this community to be safe, to work, and to live freely without the fear of being harmed. The school bus driver, aide, and teenage victim will forever be traumatized by what they experienced on that school bus. This 25-year sentence against Mr. Holland ensures that he will be held accountable for his horrific actions.

Kaeden Holland, also known as "Baby K", brutally attacked a student after storming onto a school bus with two other teens in May of 2023.

The 16-year-old attempted to kill the student, pulling the trigger on him three times, once in the head and twice in the chest. The gun, however, malfunctioned and the victim survived.

Police recovered ammunition on the bus and the U.S. Marshals arrested Baby K weeks later.

Earlier this year Holland pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder and use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence. He entered a plea deal calling for a 60-year sentence with all but 25 years suspended.

Video evidence was presented during the court session on Friday which showed the entire incident.

The two other teens who were involved in the brutal attack were arrested and charged as adults, including a 14-year-old girl who was indicted for planning the attack.

Holland will be incarcerated in an adult facility.