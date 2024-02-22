Another case of Avian Flu detected in Maryland, fifth since 2022

BALTIMORE -- Another case of H5N1 Avian Flu has been detected in Maryland.

This time is was found in Charles County.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture says the virus was found in a small flock of backyard chickens after a few of the birds died and their owner took them to the state for testing.

"It was a hobby farm," State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Odian said. "They had chickens, ducks and one goose on the farm."

The Department of Agriculture says none of the affected birds made it into the food chain and they've decontaminated the area where the birds lived.

Since 2022, five cases have been detected in Maryland.

Last April, Avian flu was detected in Harford County.

"It's easily transmitted among chickens and other poultry and wild birds," Odian said.

Odian says while it's rare for humans to get Avian Flu, it is very contagious for birds and could be a major threat to Maryland's poultry industry.

"The virus will cause significant mortalities and will spread to a poultry farm very quickly," Odian said.

According to Odian, this time of year is when Avian Flu can spread the most because birds that could be carrying the virus are migrating.

He says the best defense against avian flu is biosecurity, which means being very careful about contamination.

"If you go to the park and you happen to maybe walk through an area where this is a lot of migrating foul, you might just want to wipe your shoes off with a hand wipe or something like that," Odian said.