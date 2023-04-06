Concerns grow for Avian Flu after dozens of vultures found dead in Harford County

BALTIMORE - Vultures have been dropping dead at Conowingo Dam in Harford County.

Now, test results confirm suspicions of a possible outbreak of Avian Flu.

Avian flu is a serious concern across the country.

If it makes its way onto a poultry farm, it can impact the food supply.

That is why the Maryland Department of Agriculture is not taking any chances when it comes to containing the confirmed cases found in vultures at Conowingo Dam.

Bird watchers and nature photographers come from all over to admire and capture the winged wildlife at Conowingo Dam – particularly the bald eagles.

But a few hundred yards from their perch, you'll see warning signs and barriers around a less photogenic bird – black vultures.

Last week, about 20 dead black vultures were discovered at the entrance to Fisherman's Park at Conowingo Dam.

They were sent to a laboratory for testing.

"We tested them for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza, and they did test positive," said state veterinarian for the Maryland Dept of Agriculture Dr. Michael Odian.

Odian said they are working with the Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Dept of the Environment and USDA to contain the disease by removing carcasses before other vultures eat them.

"The black vultures are carnivorous," said Odian. "When a non-sick vulture eats the sick vulture, it infects itself."

Constellation Energy -- which owns the dam -- closed the Wildflower trail and part of the parking lot to the public to prevent the spread of the disease.

Odian said people can unknowingly spread Avian Flu by stepping on droppings.

"In the interest of protection, we don't want the public to accidentally track this virus all over the place," said Odian.

Odian said the disease could impact our food supply if it's not contained.

"The concern is – and that's what happened in 2022 – is that the wild bird population introduces it to our domestic poultry population," Odian said.

Odian said poultry farmers are urged to essentially quarantine their flocks. The public is asked to use caution around contaminated areas and watch where they step.

"If we do walk where they're at, clean your shoes off when you get home," wildlife photographer Jerry Meyers said . "It's part of nature so anyway we can help, we'll do whatever we can."

A spokesperson for the Maryland Zoo told WJZ their bird exhibits remain closed to the public to prevent the spread of Avian Flu.