Attorney Ben Crump delivers spring commencement speech at Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump delivered Morgan State University's spring commencement address on Saturday.

Crump was asked to be the keynote speaker at Morgan's 146th Spring Commencement Exercises, which took place at the Hughes Memorial Stadium.

The commencement exercises began at 10:00 a.m.

During his speech, Crump told the crowd of graduates that they have to "continue to lift" as they climb the ladder of success.

"Take this great Morgan State University college education and take it back to the hood, to your homeboys, to your homegirls, to your cousins, your family," he said.

