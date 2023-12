ASK A DOC: Personal training coordinator Stephen Adamski discusses getting in shape

Getting into fitness and personal training is a great way to start the new year on the right foot, but it can be a struggle to stay motivated.

Stephen Adamski, the personal training coordinator at LifeBridge Health & Fitness, shares his philosophy on fitness and how to set and achieve realistic fitness goals.