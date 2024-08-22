Arson investigation underway after fire at motorcycle club building near mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Fire Department Arson Unit is investigating an overnight fire that happened near the location of a recent mass shooting, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The blaze, which started around 10:00 p.m., happened at 1301 N. Spring St., an address that is registered to TB Aberdeen Motorcycle Club Inc. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Anthony Martin, 36, was killed in the shooting, and seven others were injured. A friend of Martin told WJZ that he was just there to play basketball when the violence erupted.

A longtime resident of the Oliver community where the shooting happened told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he heard about 15 shots that night.