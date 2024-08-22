Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson investigation underway after fire at motorcycle club building near mass shooting

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Fire Department Arson Unit is investigating an overnight fire that happened near the location of a recent mass shooting, according to The Baltimore Banner. 

The blaze, which started around 10:00 p.m., happened at 1301 N. Spring St., an address that is registered to TB Aberdeen Motorcycle Club Inc. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Anthony Martin, 36, was killed in the shooting, and seven others were injured. A friend of Martin told WJZ that he was just there to play basketball when the violence erupted. 

A longtime resident of the Oliver community where the shooting happened told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he heard about 15 shots that night. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.