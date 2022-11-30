Uber customers express concern over limited details available about recent ride-sharing crimes

BALTIMORE -- Police say there have been a string of robberies that involve using a ride-share app to carjack drivers.

Then, the suspects use the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them.

The Baltimore Police Department still hasn't released any information about the suspects or about the vehicle involved in the crimes, and that's concerning for people who rely on Uber to get around town.

"Just to think that that could happen it's terrifying," Baltimore resident Ben Murphy said of the robbery reports.

In the city and county, there were three separate victims within 48 hours.

The first report came in around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A man told police that he had called an Uber and when the car arrived, he was held at gunpoint, kidnapped, and taken to an ATM where the suspect demanded cash.

Afterward, the suspects drove the victim to Druid Park and let him out of the vehicle. From there he walked to the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road and called for help.

Then on Monday morning, a man was picked up by an Uber driver at the Horseshoe Casino.

The man said he became concerned when the driver pulled off in a different direction.

At one point, he was forced out of the car, beaten, and had to give up his cell phone before he was free again, the man said.

"I've heard of some rough Uber stories before but I haven't heard of a consistent track like this going on, especially in Baltimore, happening consistently like this," Baltimore resident Jack Philbeck said.

About 45 minutes later, another person had a similar experience at a different location, according to authorities.

That person ordered an Uber and was taken to a local ATM to withdraw cash.

"It's extremely scary," Murphy said.

With no description of the suspect or "vehicle lookout" information available to the public, Uber customers like Murphy say they are constantly on guard.

"I use Uber at least once a week and to think that that could even happen to me—it's just extremely terrifying," Murphy said.

There are still many unanswered questions, such as whether all these incidents are connected.

Uber says that it is cooperating with the investigation.

The ride-sharing service is continuing to urge riders to use its safety features, such as sharing their location with a friend or activating an emergency button that calls 911 immediately.