Watch CBS News
Crime

Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, young daughter in mass stabbing

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left mother, young daughter dead
Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left mother, young daughter dead 02:16

BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. 

Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. 

thumbnail-250000.jpg
Keith Kretzer, 31 York County Police

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. 

A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. 

One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documents

Kretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..

The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.