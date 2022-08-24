Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, young daughter in mass stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide.

Keith Kretzer, 31 York County Police

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead.

A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documents

Kretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..

The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.