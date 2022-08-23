Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left woman, child dead

BALTIMORE -- An Edgewood man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing that left a woman and a 5-year-old girl dead in York County, Pa. last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempted Homicide.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, police said. There, the woman and girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The woman was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, according to a police statement.

Police said there is no present danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.