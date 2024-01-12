Watch CBS News
Arrest made in killing of 81-year-old Jaward Hannah in Baltimore County

By Miranda Villei

Neighbors stunned after 81-year-old found murdered in longtime Baltimore County home
BALTIMORE -- An arrest has been made in the November 2023 killing of 81-year-old Jaward Hannah, Baltimore County Police announced Friday.

Hannah was found dead inside his home in the 3400 block of Kelox Road in the Powhatan Farms community on November 10th of last year.

Baltimore County Police said they arrested 34-year-old Tavon Smith in connection to Hannah's murder. Smith is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Smith is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

In November, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with neighbors who said Hannah was a "pillar in the community".

WJZ also learned Hannah had lived in his home on Kelox Road for more than 50 years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 12:47 PM EST

