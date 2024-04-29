Annual Baltimore Floatilla returns to Inner Harbor. Some proceeds support those impacted by Key Bridge collapse

Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced the return of the annual Baltimore Floatilla, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The floatilla will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This year, in collaboration with Rivers are Life, Baltimore City Recreations and Parks and Ultimate Watersports participants will enjoy Baltimore-based band Cara Kelly & the Tell Tale performing live from a floating stage aboard Mr. Trash Wheel.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Fund, which is dedicated to supporting those impacted by the collapse of the Key Bridge.

"Now more than ever it's important for those who love recreating on the Baltimore Harbor to come together to demonstrate our resilience, show our support for a clean and accessible Harbor, and give back to those most impacted by this tragedy," said Adam Lindquist, vice president of Waterfront Partnership.

On the heels of the Harbor Splash public swimming event announcement, the Baltimore Floatilla continues to celebrate and bring awareness to the progress made in the environmental restoration of the Inner Harbor, while also promoting it as a recreational resource for the community.

As Waterfront Partnership moves forward with plans for the Baltimore Blueway and Harbor Splash festivities later this year, the Baltimore Floatilla remains a symbol of community engagement and the success of the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

"We invite all participants to show their love of Maryland, whether that means wearing your favorite Ravens or Orioles jersey, flying the state flag from your vessel, or showing your love of Mr. Trash Wheel," Lindquist said.

Registration for the Baltimore Floatilla includes a safe, fun and supervised paddle managed by Ultimate Watersports, an event t-shirt and a boxed lunch picnic at Canton Waterfront Park.

Participants can bring their boats or reserve on-site kayaks and standup paddleboards with Ultimate Watersports for an additional fee.

The public can register online at BaltimoreFloatilla.com until Thursday, June 6.

Early bird: $35

Regular: $40

Rental Pricing (Rentals are limited)

Single kayaks: $55

Tandem kayaks: $85

SUPs: $65