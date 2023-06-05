Anne Arundel lacrosse player's memory lives on with golf tournament near anniversary of his death

BALTIMORE - Nick Barton, a lacrosse player at Anne Arundel Community College and a beloved member of the Crofton community, was killed in a boating crash.

On Monday, the Nicholas Barton Memorial Foundation hosted a charity golf tournament as Barton's mother pushes for stricter boating regulations and safer waterways.

Barton died in June 2022 when the boat he was in crashed into a channel piling on the West River.

Barton's death has been difficult for his family.

"This is a club that no parent ever wants to be a part of," said Marie Barton, Nick's mother.

The grief, at times, is overwhelming.

"It's been tough, but we've gotten through it day by day. We've had a lot of support," father Ed Barton said."

The first "Live Like Nick" golf tournament was held in Barton's memory.

"We want to be able to do great things in his name and to be able to pass on and keep his legacy alive," Marie Barton said. "Like everyone is saying, 'Live like Nick.'"

The Nicholas Barton Memorial Foundation's mission is to inspire young athletes and also advocate for safer waterways.

"We're hoping that with this awareness no parent will ever have to go through this," Marie Barton said.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, Shayne Smith was operating a boat under the consumption of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into a channel piling in the West River. Barton was among six people on the boat.

Smith was charged in February with negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, operating a boat under the influence, reckless operation and homicide by vehicle.

"We want to raise awareness and we want stricter laws so that this doesn't happen again," Marie Barton said.

"We all just want each other to be safe and make sure something like this never happens again because it was completely avoidable," friend Jack McCarthy said.

Sunday was the one-year anniversary of Barton's death.

Some of his closest friends went to the site of the crash.

"That meant so much seeing that they went out to the area," Ed Barton said.

"I can't make it out there. I haven't been able to. They wanted to honor his memory," Marie Barton said. "They said we know Nick was there. We know he was with us."

Marie Barton said her son's presence was felt on Monday.

"As they say, a parent can feel their child and their children when something happens or they're near," she said. "I feel, I know that he's here with everybody and celebrating and wants everybody to live like Nick."