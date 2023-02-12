Man charged in boating death of Anne Arundel Co. Community College student, lacrosse player

BALTIMORE - A man has been charged in the boating death last summer of an Anne Arundel County Community College student and lacrosse player.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, Shayne Kenneth Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, operating a boat under the influence, reckless operation and homicide by vehicle.

Documents said Smith was operating a vessel under the consumption of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into channel piling with six people aboard the boat in the West River. Nick Barton, 21, was killed in the crash.

Police responded on June 4, 2022 to the West River near Parish Creek after a boat struck a channel piling.

The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water, and Barton did not resurface, according to police.

His body was found after a search, police said.

Barton attended Anne Arundel County Community College from 2019 to Spring 2022 and was a three-year member of the school's men's lacrosse team, the school said in a post mourning the loss.

He was a midfielder who played in 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists.

Barton was named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll in Spring 2021 and Spring 2022, the school said.

"Nick was a great player, but that's not what's important," said head men's lacrosse coach Joe Stanilaus. "In the three years that I was blessed to know him, he made huge strides in the classroom. Nick made everyone around him better, myself included. I am so grateful our paths crossed. We will forever miss his presence, but will never forget the leader he was becoming."