Anne Arundel County students return to school with new policies and new high school

BALTIMORE -- Students in Anne Arundel County are heading back to school Monday, with some significant changes designed to set them up for success.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools opened its 14th comprehensive high school, Severn Run, this year. The new school is expected to alleviate some overcrowding in the district, impacting 21,000 students through redistricting.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell, now in his third year with the district, emphasized that the goal is to foster accountability among students.

"We're a good system," Bedell said. "But I'm not interested in being good, and going to great means we have to tighten up on things that have created enabling behaviors in children, in my opinion, that can be harmful to them down the line."

In addition to redistricting, new policies are being introduced, including a more restrictive cellphone policy. Elementary and middle school students will not be allowed to use their phones during school hours, while high school students will only be permitted to use theirs during lunch.

There is also a new grading policy that reduces the number of retakes allowed and extends assignment deadlines, but with a progressive penalty structure.

Another exciting change this year is the reintroduction of sports in middle schools, marking the first time since the 1980s that these activities will be available.

Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier will discuss these changes in more detail later this morning.