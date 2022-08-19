Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputy who suffered heart attack to be buried Friday

BALTIMORE -- Funeral services for Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy Scott McArdle will be held in Annapolis on Friday, according to authorities.

McArdle had a heart attack after reporting to duty on Sunday, deputies said.

His funeral will be held at Saint John Neumann Church, which is located at 620 N. Bestgate Road. Services start at 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.

McArdle joined the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office in October 2017. He worked there for 25 years, deputies said.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputies and Maryland Transportation Authority police will escort McArdle's body to Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, according to authorities.

The procession will travel down North Bestgate Road to Bestgate Road to Generals Highway and finally to Sunrise Beach Road.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department will provide traffic control for the procession, deputies said.