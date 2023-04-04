Watch CBS News
Local News

Anne Arundel County proposes bill to ban plastic bags for shoppers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County could soon be the next to join other parts of our area in placing a ban on stores giving plastic bags to shoppers.

The bill, which was proposed at Monday's council session, aims to ban single-use plastic carryout bags and incentivize people to bring reusables.

Anne Arundel council members will meet again later this month to discuss the plastic bag ban and hold a vote.

If approved, the new policy would take effect October 1.

If stores don't adhere by the ban, it would be a Class C civil offense, the proposed bill states.

Baltimore County passed a plastic bag ban in February, which will start on Nov. 1.

The ban also is in effect for Baltimore City.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 11:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.