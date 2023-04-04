Anne Arundel County proposes bill to ban plastic bags for shoppers

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County could soon be the next to join other parts of our area in placing a ban on stores giving plastic bags to shoppers.

The bill, which was proposed at Monday's council session, aims to ban single-use plastic carryout bags and incentivize people to bring reusables.

Anne Arundel council members will meet again later this month to discuss the plastic bag ban and hold a vote.

If approved, the new policy would take effect October 1.

If stores don't adhere by the ban, it would be a Class C civil offense, the proposed bill states.

Baltimore County passed a plastic bag ban in February, which will start on Nov. 1.

The ban also is in effect for Baltimore City.